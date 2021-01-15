Marquette Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.0% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,045.7% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.11. 46,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,361. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $215.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.