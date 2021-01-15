Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Marquette Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 83.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,085 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,315,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,330,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,733,000 after acquiring an additional 32,934 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,195,000 after acquiring an additional 150,906 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 971,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,036,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 937,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,397,000 after acquiring an additional 46,093 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,346. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $257.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

