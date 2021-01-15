Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $17.05 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $17,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 30,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.16. The stock had a trading volume of 135,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,674. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $142.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

