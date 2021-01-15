Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $5.61 Million Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,941. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $133.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.10.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

