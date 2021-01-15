Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $7.33 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 128.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,679 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.7% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 241,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,996,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 242,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 49,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 170,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 28,136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.10. 37,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,579. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $44.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average is $38.33.

