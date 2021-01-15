Marquette Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $746,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,009. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.58.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.