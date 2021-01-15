Marquette Asset Management LLC Purchases 38,600 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.4% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,734,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,975,000 after buying an additional 944,381 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,469,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,316,000 after purchasing an additional 518,830 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,195,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,247,000 after purchasing an additional 138,340 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,993,000 after buying an additional 497,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,491,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,463,000 after buying an additional 196,711 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BIV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.12. 8,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,186. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.31. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.