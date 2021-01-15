Marquette Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,868 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 3.4% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $14,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

ARKK traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.47. 889,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,622,031. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $147.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.21.

