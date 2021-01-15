Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 15,129 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Marquette Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,129 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 1.0% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 385,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after acquiring an additional 33,033 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 87.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $612,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,055,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,130,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.87. 98,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,062. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.82. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $37.54.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.