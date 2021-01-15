Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 15,284 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,284 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 615.4% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 31,226 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 147,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 48,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

DVY traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.33. 21,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,604. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $107.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.51.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

