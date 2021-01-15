Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 37,889 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Marquette Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,889 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF accounts for 8.5% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 1.35% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $36,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 117.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,388. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $84.27 and a 1 year high of $169.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.41 and a 200 day moving average of $146.84.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

