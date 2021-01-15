Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 7,111 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Marquette Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,111 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.4% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF worth $10,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 332.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 286.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,064. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.25. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $97.26.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.