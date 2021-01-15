Masari Price Down 43.5% Over Last Week (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Masari has traded 43.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Masari has a total market capitalization of $130,833.33 and $546.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Masari alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,872.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,192.35 or 0.03233740 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.31 or 0.00396797 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $491.81 or 0.01333818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $211.34 or 0.00573172 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.29 or 0.00429298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.02 or 0.00295673 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00020675 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 14,294,363 coins. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Masari Coin Trading

Masari can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.