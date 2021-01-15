Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.76. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $17.56, with a volume of 22,324 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $199.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MHH. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 30,550.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Mastech Digital during the second quarter valued at about $471,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Mastech Digital during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 327.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

