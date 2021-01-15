Master Contract Token (MCT) Trading Down 8.6% This Week

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $265,812.39 and $98,183.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Master Contract Token token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,187.00 or 0.03194482 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00020520 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

