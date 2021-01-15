Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.5% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $53,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $324.52. 177,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,238,821. The stock has a market cap of $323.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $20,296,188.90. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 494,858 shares of company stock worth $156,949,220. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.30.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

