Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Lifted by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $323.68. 258,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,238,821. The firm has a market cap of $322.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $341.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $10,035,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,607,413 shares in the company, valued at $36,543,111,494.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 494,858 shares of company stock worth $156,949,220 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.30.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

