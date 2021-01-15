Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 676.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,338,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,232,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 344.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,141,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Match Group by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,522,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,476 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 810.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199,674 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,967,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,486 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $149.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.12. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $159.85.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $3,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,467.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,134,446. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTCH. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Match Group from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.