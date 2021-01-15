Matchaah (OTCMKTS:MCHA) Shares Up 83.3%

Matchaah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCHA)’s stock price shot up 83.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.

About Matchaah (OTCMKTS:MCHA)

Matchaah Holdings, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes premium better-for-you matcha tea based products under the MATCHAAH brand name. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Bloomington, Minnesota.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Matchaah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matchaah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.