Matthew Stanton Sells 5,630 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) insider Matthew Stanton sold 5,630 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $183,200.20.

Matthew Stanton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Generation Bio alerts:

On Thursday, December 10th, Matthew Stanton sold 10,540 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $396,514.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GBIO traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.17. 842,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,569. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.98. Generation Bio Co. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBIO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,187,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Generation Bio by 2.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Generation Bio by 3,342.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after buying an additional 651,743 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Generation Bio by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 59,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.