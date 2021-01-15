Maxar Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 2,559 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,338% compared to the average volume of 178 put options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAXR shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

MAXR stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 50.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 641.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.