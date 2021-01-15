Maxim Group Increases Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Price Target to $155.00

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s previous close.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $134.05 on Friday. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $63.61 and a 1 year high of $134.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $589.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $116,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 8,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $1,053,384.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,565,108.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,389 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,713 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

