MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) Short Interest Down 48.4% in December

MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the December 15th total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,342,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MSMY stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,602,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,082,516. MC Endeavors has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01.
About MC Endeavors
