MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) Short Interest Down 48.4% in December

MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the December 15th total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,342,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MSMY stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,602,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,082,516. MC Endeavors has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01.

MC Endeavors, Inc develops single core platform to produce, distribute, and monetize online communities for individuals and businesses to interact with industries ranging from industrial business to healthcare to entertainment. The company is based in Dana Point, California.

