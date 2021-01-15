Mchain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $19.00 (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Mchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mchain has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mchain has a market capitalization of $27,862.78 and approximately $19.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006050 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007517 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000152 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 162.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000828 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000627 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 77.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mchain

Mchain (MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 53,828,175 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network.

Buying and Selling Mchain

Mchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

