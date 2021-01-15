McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,776,000 after purchasing an additional 72,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,338,000 after buying an additional 291,140 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,741,000 after buying an additional 338,912 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 690,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,830,000 after buying an additional 36,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in McKesson by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,736,000 after purchasing an additional 136,943 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.86.

MCK stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.55. 27,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,584. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

