Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Medallia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.09.

Shares of MDLA stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.28. Medallia has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Borge Hald sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $260,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,440,781 shares in the company, valued at $77,250,718.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 117,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $4,094,341.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,001,541.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 507,278 shares of company stock valued at $15,741,111.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,797,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,269 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medallia by 16.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,567,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 35.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,050,000 after purchasing an additional 993,553 shares during the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,713,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in Medallia by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,122,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,205,000 after purchasing an additional 560,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

