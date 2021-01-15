Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.42. Medical Properties Trust reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,662,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,353,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,235 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,865,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,511,000 after acquiring an additional 169,143 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,483,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,373,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,622,000 after acquiring an additional 275,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPW traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $21.19. The stock had a trading volume of 80,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,017,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

