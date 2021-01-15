Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Downgraded by Danske

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:MCVEF remained flat at $$15.94 during trading hours on Friday. Medicover AB has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $15.94.

About Medicover AB (publ)

Medicover AB (publ) provides healthcare and diagnostic services in Germany, Romania, Ukraine, Poland, Belarus, Moldova, Serbia, Turkey, Georgia, Bulgaria, Sweden, India, and Hungary. The company operates in two divisions, Diagnostic Services and Healthcare Services. Its diagnostic services comprise various tests, including allergy and autoimmune diagnostics, bacteriology, parasitology, biochemistry and immunochemistry, blood group diagnostics/transfusion medicine, tumour markers, clinical chemistry, cytology, haematology, histopathology, human genetics, hygiene, immunology and immunochemistry, infectious diseases, microbiology, molecular biology, and pharmacology/toxicology.

