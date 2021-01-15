MediShares Market Cap Hits $3.18 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One MediShares token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MediShares has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. MediShares has a total market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $192,710.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00058733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.39 or 0.00444571 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00041600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.12 or 0.04082956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012768 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016215 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MDS is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

