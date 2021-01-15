MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$7.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$4.50. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.91% from the company’s current price.

MEG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.98.

Get MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE MEG traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$4.69. 3,344,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,073,687. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. MEG Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.13 and a twelve month high of C$8.07.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$508.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) news, Director Derek Watson Evans purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$202,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 223,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$503,688.26.

About MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.