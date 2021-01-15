Megacoin (MEC) Trading Down 8% Over Last 7 Days

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last week, Megacoin has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Megacoin has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $410.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.95 or 0.00387296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000199 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,376,404 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

