Melkior Resources Inc. (MKR.V) (CVE:MKR) Trading Down 2.3%

Melkior Resources Inc. (MKR.V) (CVE:MKR) shares fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.86. 64,783 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 27,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.89. The company has a market cap of C$18.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06.

About Melkior Resources Inc. (MKR.V) (CVE:MKR)

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver; and base metals, including zinc and copper. It holds a 100% interest in Carscallen gold project with 320 claim units covering approximately 47 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario; a 100% interest in Maseres project, which covers a surface area of 90,000 acres located at Urban Barry Gold Camp, Quebec; a 100% interest in White Lake project, which is located at Hemlo, Ontario with a surface area of 90,000 acres; and a 100% interest in Val d'Or project located in Quebec with 120 claims covering approximately 6,333.04 hectares.

