Meme Market Cap Tops $11.64 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Meme token can currently be bought for $415.68 or 0.01139213 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Meme has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.64 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.51 or 0.00338488 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00027627 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002578 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 44.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000705 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000306 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MEME is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

