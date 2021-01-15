Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) – Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mercer International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

MERC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

MERC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. 7,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.93. Mercer International has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $13.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $333.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.34 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently -325.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter worth $721,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

