Merculet Trading 28% Higher This Week (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Merculet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Merculet has a total market cap of $2.03 million and $104,844.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded 28% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Merculet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00039761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00113665 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00064875 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00246278 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00060219 BTC.

Merculet Token Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,289,033,953 tokens. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.