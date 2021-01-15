Mercury (MER) Reaches Market Cap of $514,051.67

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last week, Mercury has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Mercury has a total market cap of $514,051.67 and $6,694.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury token can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00039569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00112028 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00063668 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00244693 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00059302 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

