Merian Chrysalis Investment Co., Ltd. (CHRY.L) (LON:CHRY) Shares Down 0.3%

Merian Chrysalis Investment Co., Ltd. (CHRY.L) (LON:CHRY) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 185.50 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 188 ($2.46). 1,277,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 932,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188.50 ($2.46).

In related news, insider Anne Ewing bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($45,466.42).

About Merian Chrysalis Investment Co., Ltd. (CHRY.L) (LON:CHRY)

Merian Chrysalis Investment Co, Ltd. is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Merian Chrysalis Investment Co. Ltd. (CHRY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merian Chrysalis Investment Co. Ltd. (CHRY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.