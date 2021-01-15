MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI stock remained flat at $$9.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment ÂCoreÂ and ÂCore PlusÂ, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

