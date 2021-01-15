Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.58.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

In other Mesa Air Group news, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $34,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,940.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey W. Schiller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $66,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,700 shares of company stock worth $278,187 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,749,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 36,272 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 36.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,136,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 300,611 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 17,919 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 35.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 561,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 148,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 178.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 520,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 333,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA opened at $6.79 on Friday. Mesa Air Group has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 3.12.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.95 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.