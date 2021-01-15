Metacoin (MTC) Trading Down 26.9% Over Last 7 Days

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded down 23.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Metacoin has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. Metacoin has a market cap of $73.10 million and $23,042.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0682 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metacoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00050565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.24 or 0.00417095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00040408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,539.53 or 0.04083844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00013797 BTC.

Metacoin Profile

Metacoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,281,652 coins. Metacoin’s official website is metacoin.network . Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metacoin

Metacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.