Metals Exploration plc (MTL.L) (LON:MTL) Shares Gap Up to $1.90

Metals Exploration plc (MTL.L) (LON:MTL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.90, but opened at $2.35. Metals Exploration plc (MTL.L) shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 33,663,685 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of £50.54 million and a P/E ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.16.

About Metals Exploration plc (MTL.L) (LON:MTL)

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explores for, and develop mining properties in the Western Pacific Rim region. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold-molybdenum project located north of the Philippines. Metals Exploration plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

