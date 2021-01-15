MetaMorph (METM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $80,366.53

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One MetaMorph token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $80,366.53 and approximately $2.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetaMorph Token Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

