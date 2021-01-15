MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,288 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in MetLife by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MET opened at $51.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.82.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

