Metronome Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Metronome token can currently be bought for $1.93 or 0.00005194 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $21.93 million and approximately $80,379.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,696,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,362,345 tokens. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Token Trading

Metronome can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

