Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OUKPY. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OUKPY stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,779. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies and end-to-end solutions and services for minerals processing, aggregates, metals refining, and recycling industries worldwide. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, construction companies, as well as for demolition and recycling applications; and a portfolio of process solutions, equipment, and services, as well as plant delivery capability for mining operations.

