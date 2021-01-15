Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Short Interest Up 44.6% in December

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,678,700 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the December 15th total of 3,925,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 113.6 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS MYBUF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. 127,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,883. Meyer Burger Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30.

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, provides systems and production equipment in the semiconductor and optoelectronic industries. It operates through Photovoltaics and Specialised Technologies segments. The company offers heat treatment system for heterojunction technology cells, latest generation cell coating, latest-generation integrated cell lines; front and rear SiN deposition, three deposition processes in a single piece of equipment, equipment for passivated emitter rear cell cell coating, SiN front side coating; and cell testers.

