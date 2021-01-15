MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 49.9% from the December 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

MFS Charter Income Trust stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.64. 774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,996. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. This is a boost from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 57,286 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares in the last quarter.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

