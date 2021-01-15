MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to announce ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.68). MGM Resorts International reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,350%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.97) to ($2.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays lowered MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 47.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 182,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 58,381 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $34.63.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

