MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.57

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.57 and last traded at $53.21, with a volume of 2873 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.07.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $899.59 million, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.58.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,707 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $185,926.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 42,400 shares of company stock worth $1,900,803 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 236.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 17.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 23,046 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

