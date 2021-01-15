Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises 1.1% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $414,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 567,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 50,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,737 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $713,614.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,187,906. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

MU traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.73. 911,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,337,387. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $84.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.